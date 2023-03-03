Lewis Hamilton will make a political statement.

You will have noticed that political statements have been banned in Formula 1. The FIA ​​has dropped its ears to the lenders, in short. Countries where human rights are violated give huge amounts of money to a race to be allowed to to organize. In return, everyone has to shut up about modern slavery, racism and inequality between men and women, just to name a few medieval attitudes.

The funny thing is that this rule is clearly aimed at one driver and one driver alone: ​​Lewis Hamilton. Together with Sebastian Vettel, he was the only one who spoke up about the situation of the country in which they found themselves. This was against the sore leg of the organizing countries and therefore also the FIA ​​and the FOM.

For now it’s a bit of a gray area. Should it happen that it is asked in an interview, the driver in question may make a statement. But there are also designated places where the driver must be a mute puppet. As befits a true dictatorial regime, there is also a penalty if the drivers (Hamilton) do this.

Well, wet your chest already, because Lewis Hamilton comes with a political statement. He informs that Racing fans. There he is asked if he is going to carry a special message on his helmet or somewhere else on his overalls (or race car), he confirms not too cryptically: “You’ll see. You know me!”

Pricing in the sandbox

The first two races are immediately hit, then driving men drivers namely in Bahrain and then in Saudi Arabia. The so-called ‘sportswashing’ is a hot item these days. Just like with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In this way, countries can boost their image without actually having to do anything about their abysmal human rights record.

That Lewis Hamilton will once again come up with a political statement is to be praised in that regard. By the way, there are mainly monetary penalties for expressing your opinion. Now Sir Hamilton’s bank account is doing well, so it can continue for a while.

