by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton's plans after retirement

Lewis Hamilton has always had clear ideas. The seven-time world champion has made practically no wrong choices in his career (and Ferrari fans hope that his intuition hasn't betrayed the Brit just now) and has very clear plans for the post-F1 era.

Hamilton's words

In a long interview for GQthe Briton spoke about his passions that he has cultivated over time outside the Circus: “I realized that I can't run forever. Because this way, as soon as I stop, I will leave the radio communication microphone and I will be happy. The real problem is that I want to do everything! I am very ambitious. To become a master at something, it takes 10,000 hours. Obviously, I have succeeded in racing, but there is not enough time available to become a master in all these areas. If I think about what could take the place of racing, I would say cinema and fashion“.

In reality, an acting career has already been proposed to Hamilton. It was none other than Tom Cruise who wanted him in the cast of Top Gun: Maverickbut the Mercedes driver refused to focus on the 2018 World Championship. A choice that he now regrets: “First of all, I had never taken an acting class, and I didn't want to be the weak point in such a project. Then, I really didn't have the time to dedicate to it. When I told Joe (director Kosinski, ed.) and Tom, it broke my heart. Then I regretted it, of course, when they showed me the film and I said I could have been in it. I'm still thinking about it“.

Also to remedy this regret, Hamilton chose to be a producer and consultant of the film on Formula 1 which sees Brad Pitt as the main protagonist: “I thought my role could be to stop possible bullshit. I just gave them advice on how to make a realistic racing product that, from a fan's point of view, they might like.“.