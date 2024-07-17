Hamilton increasingly record-breaking

In his home race, in Great Britain, Lewis Hamilton has finally found the top step of the podium, which he had been missing for two and a half years. The Englishman was thus able to celebrate his 104th career victoryalso setting a very particular and difficult to beat record: the 16th season in Formula 1 with at least one win under his belt.

But the Mercedes superstar, who will move to Ferrari next year, could set another absolutely incredible record this season. The next podium for #44 will in fact be the 200th of his career. A frightening figure, considering that the second in this ranking, Michael Schumacher, had ‘only’ reached 155.

Hungary another ‘home’ race

Hungary seems to be the perfect place to reach this goal: here in 2013 Hamilton won his first GP at the wheel of a Mercedes and in general the Englishman has always been very fast on the Hungarian track, so much so that he has accumulated eight wins and 11 podiums in 17 appearances.

Even more significant is the percentage of Hamilton’s podiums: at the moment there are 199 in 344 races, with a percentage of 57.85%Among those who have achieved at least 10 top-3 finishes in their career, only Fangio and Farina have done better than him in terms of percentage.