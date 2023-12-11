Return of Gala

In Baku, for the first time since 2020, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton attended the traditional end-of-season gala together organized by the FIA, after the 'boycott' of 2021 by the Englishman and last year's edition, in which Hamilton was not present being just sixth in the championship. Compared to three years ago the positions were reversed, with Verstappen in the role of world champion and Hamilton in third place.

In his award acceptance speech, however, the seven-time world champion addressed the look above all to the futurecomplimenting the Dutch rival and the Red Bull team, but already launching the challenge for 2024, in the hope that the Mercedes can support him with a car that is up to the task. In fact, Hamilton has just returned from two consecutive seasons that ended without a success, an unprecedented negative streak for him.

Eyes to 2024

“We are working very hard to make sure we come back strong next year – declared Stevenage's #44 – I have to congratulate Red Bull, Max and Checo, they have done an incredible job this year. Max and his entire team have really raised the bar and we have a lot of work to do to close this gap, but I truly believe we can do it“.

Not a single one was missing from the Stevenage champion thank you message for the teamat the end of a year experienced between ups and downs: “I thank the team because they never gave up this year – concluded Hamilton – we started with a sister car to the previous year's, which wasn't good and wasn't fun to drive. But no one gave up, everyone continued to show up every day and that was the most inspiring aspect. I hope we do it again next year.”.