Hamilton civil rights battle continues

Miami will be a special Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, much loved in the United States, will embrace the Florida public again and will take the opportunity to reaffirm his position on the defense of the civil rights of the LGBT+ community. The governor of the state, the Republican Ron DeSantis, in fact approved a law last year renamed by those who criticize it “Don’t Say Gay” (“Don’t say gay“), as it prohibits talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools with younger children.

Hamilton’s words

The rights of homosexuals is a theme dear to Hamilton, who will continue his battle also in Miami: “Hor read and heard some decisions made by the governor and do not agree. But I still stand by the LGBTQ community. While I’m here, I will continue to support the community just by being here. I’m wearing the rainbow flag on my helmet this weekend“, these are his words to BBC. “It’s no different than when we were in Saudi Arabia: I want to continue supporting the LGBT+ community from here, and let them know that I’m by their side. I hope they continue to fight against this phenomenon. It’s not the people of Miami who make these decisions, it’s the people in government and that’s the problem. AND as long as I’m here I will continue to fight“.

Hamilton will therefore race with a helmet in defense of the rights of the LGBT community, we’ll see if he will use the same one as Jeddah 2021, provided he respects the FIA’s “gag” on race weekends on religious, political and personal issues.

What the law says

There Don’t Say Gay Billofficially titled Parental Rights in Education Act (“Law on Parental Rights in Education“), prohibits any teaching on sexual orientation or gender identity that «is not appropriate for the age or development of the students». It passed last year and is currently in effect for public schools in kindergarten through third grade. DeSantis would like to extend it up to the last year of high school, by which time the kids already have an established and established personality. Teachers who violate the law risk suspension or loss of license.