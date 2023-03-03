A gag too tight

As was widely foreseeable, among the topics addressed by Lewis Hamilton in the press conference on the eve of the first weekend of the season, in Bahrain, there was also the decision of the FIA ​​to limit the right of the drivers to express themselves in comments of a political nature and/or religious during race weekends. A directive that according to many was specifically designed to hit drivers like the English, used to using the platform offered by F1 to send messages against discrimination and in favor of equality and human and civil rights, especially in countries where these are not still fully established. But the ‘censorship’ imposed by the FIA ​​has succeeded in consolidating the opinion of almost all the drivers, who agree in judging this attitude as excessively repressive.

Hamilton-Domenicali alliance

The seven-times world champion, who from 2020 onwards has carried on numerous battles of a ‘political nature’ using the global megaphone provided by F1, did not hesitate to underline how, in his opinion, what the federation did was a significant step backwards. Hamilton also seemed to take a rather clear position in the now perennial battle for power between the Circus and the FIA, siding without hesitation alongside Stefano Domenicali. “FIA crackdown? It tells me 100% that we are going in the wrong direction – Hamilton ruled – it runs counter to everything I’ve tried to do with the team, for example, and what I’ve tried to do in conversations with stakeholders in our sport. We have Stefano – continued the #44 of the Mercedes – who is really a great leader. He has already come out and objected to what has been said [dalla FIA]. So we will continue to work together to find the right direction“.

Challenge to the FIA

The fact that the season starts right from Bahrain, a country which together with Saudi Arabia is among the most controversial of the entire F1 world calendar, has provided Hamilton with a further argument to judge what has been done so far by the world of motorsport on the subject of rights not yet sufficient. “I’ve always felt that we have a responsibility, if a sport goes to these countries, to raise awareness and try to leave a positive impact in these places. This point of view has not always been shared within the sport – remarked The Hammer – be it teams or individuals in positions of power. But more needs to be done, no doubt. I don’t know how it can be done. Time will tell“. Finally, Hamilton issued a sort of warning to the FIA ​​itself, suggesting that he could invent some particular form of protest on the occasion of Sunday’s race: “Special messages on the helmet or elsewhere? You will see. You know me“.