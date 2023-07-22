This Saturday in Hungary, a new condition for the timed race came on the scene, initially scheduled to start at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had to be canceled due to inclement weather. This is an experiment that will also be applied in Monza (September) and that limits the operational margin of the structures. With this framework, the drivers were forced to use the harder specification of tires in the first heat (Q1), to go to the medium in the second (Q2) and finish with the softest compounds, in the third (Q3). Such a movement opened the door to uncertainty and surprises. Especially among the big teams, who avoided rolling with hard tires on Friday. Between that, the rain that fell in the first test and the eleventh position of Max Verstappen, there were those who hinted at a small crisis in the red buffalo troop. A shivering to some extent justified if we take into account that Red Bull lost for the first time this season a pole position, which in Budapest (3:00 p.m., Dazn) will be occupied by Lewis Hamilton. This is number 104 on the Briton’s service record, which continues to extend his record, and the ninth that he has added at the Hungaroring, another record that bears his signature.

A year and a half later, the seven-time Mercedes champion will start again without traffic thanks to his self-control, which was the element that led him to win the best lap despite not being the fastest in any of the three sectors of the circuit. Next to him will be Verstappen, who was only three thousandths behind the Stevenage (Great Britain) runner, while the second row will be led by Lando Norris, less than a tenth slower than his compatriot. Fernando Alonso will start the eighth and Carlos Sainz, the eleventh, in the first date of this 2023 in which he does not qualify for Q3.

This punctual reformulation of the format transcends the timed one, given that each driver had a total of 11 sets of tires at their disposal, two fewer than usual. That, however, did have a direct impact on Saturday’s day, since there were those who preferred to reserve a few sets and ride less, so as not to limit themselves strategically with a view to the race. Above all, in relation to the hardest variant (only three games, four for the medium and the soft one), which for many is the one that performs best in this scenario. And that’s where Verstappen missed his sixth pole in a row, even if the boy from Hasselt is going to present himself as the main candidate for victory, especially if we take into account the pace he exhibited in the long runs of laps. That will be on Sunday, but the rush to Hamilton is no longer taken away by anyone. “I think I didn’t breathe the whole lap. It’s been a crazy year and a half. The team has worked a lot. I even lost my voice in the car. I didn’t expect to fight for the pole”, agreed the one from Mercedes, who continues without renewing his contract with the star brand, which expires at the end of the year. The improvement of the W14 will facilitate the understanding between the parties, especially if we consider that the most realistic alternative to the Silver Arrows is Ferrari, completely out of focus. “I hope the update to the car means we are heading in the right direction,” added Hamilton.

“I had trouble all weekend finding my balance. We have not had the car that we are used to ”, summarized Verstappen. “Anyway, a bad day with a second place, it’s not so bad either,” concluded the Red Bull man.

