For 13 years Lewis Hamilton he has always passed at least the first cut in qualifying, in ‘clean’ conditions, that is, without disqualifications, accidents or technical problems. In Jeddah, amazingly, the seven-time world champion only finished in 16th place and was among the first eliminated on Saturday. A historic knockout, which makes noise, also because Saudi Arabia is a track where the driver can only partially make a difference, as there are only six ‘real’ corners, and therefore the performance between teammates should be fairly standardized. Instead Hamilton was not only knocked out, he was also over six tenths behind by George Russell. An eternity.

These are the words of # 44 immediately after qualifying: “I didn’t feel like a car at all today under. The free sessions had gone well, I don’t understand“, He told Sky Sport F1. “Suddenly it became much more difficult to drive than before. It’s hard to tell if we lack power in the engine, it was doing well in the previous sessions. The others have filmed us but I don’t know how much it depends on the engine and how much it depends on the drag. What if it’s a bad time? I’ve lived through worse ones“.





ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





