Hamilton can challenge Verstappen’s title if that whole cricus show with Massa turns out well. That’s what Timo O’Glock thinks.

The nice thing about Formula 1 is always the soap operas surrounding it. It silly season is surprisingly calm this season. Most drivers have been locked up for a longer period of time, namely. But there is a lot more going on in the background. The sport is becoming bigger than ever, but suddenly has to deal with one dominant rider and team that wins everything. Something that has come under a lot of criticism in the US.

And then there is the matter of Felipe Massa. The Brazilian driver has had a very successful career. In 2008 he JUST missed out on the world title, because the grip-seeking Timo Glock was overtaken at the last minute by Lewis Hamilton, allowing the Brit to win his first title.

GP Singapore 2008

Felipe Massa is currently challenging that. This has to do with the 2008 Singapore GP, where Nelsinho Piquet Jr. parked his Renault R29 in the wall. This way, Fernando Alonso, who had just stopped, was able to win the race. Pure manipulation, of course. We all thought this only became known in 2010, but Bernie Ecclestone (108) indicated in an interview that he was already aware of it that season. That confirmation from the British womanizer is the reason Massa is going to contest it.

According to Timo Glock, this could set a precedent by opening the cesspool. He says otherwise PlanetF1. Because if Massa gets his way, the result of the 2008 Singapore GP will have to be canceled. That was a race in which Hamilton scored considerably more points (6) than Massa (0).

I’m not 100% sure if it’s the right way to do it. I was surprised when I heard about it, to still go to court with it after such a long time. I don’t know if it will work out well for him (Felipe, ed). I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He knows the facts, I don’t know the facts except for a few details. So we’ll see. But if he perseveres and can even win, we can expect another court battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Tim O’Glock, travels through Brazil under that name.

Will Hamilton challenge for the title?

Now Lewis Hamilton has not officially said anything about this, but if Felipe wins the lawsuit and he gets the title (the latter is very far-fetched), then Hamilton would of course have to give up a title. If the precedent has been set that you can challenge decisions in the sport, Hamilton will of course challenge the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. You know, that race where Michael Masi simply acted according to the rules, as the race management was allowed to solve it as they saw fit. And what made Max Verstappen win his first title.

Don’t count on it though. That is also what Timo Glock says. Otherwise, other drivers will also look for hairline cracks in a championship that they have just lost. Our assessment: Felipe Massa’s son will soon want to study, so perhaps he can receive compensation in this way.

Then the floor is now yours, dear reader! Will Felipe Massa be right? Will the title also go to Massa? And what will Hamilton do? Opinions are more important than facts, so let us know in the comments!

This article ‘Hamilton can challenge Verstappen’s 2021 title if Massa wins’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

