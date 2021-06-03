London (dpa)

British Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton sent a message of support to Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who was fined by the organizing committee of the French Open Tennis Championship “Roland Garros”, the second of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Mercedes driver claimed he was thrown into a ditch without any support or guidance when he started his Formula One career. Roland officials punished Osaka, 23, after she refused to speak to the media after winning the first round of the tournament.

The organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments sent a joint letter, during which they threatened to impose a ban on the world number two, before her withdrawal from the tournament in Paris, to reveal that she was suffering from depression and anxiety.

Hamilton, who wrote in his latest social media post that he struggles with his mental health: Naomi is a wonderful athlete and human being and her activism has been very moving, but when you are at such a young age with so much pressure on her shoulders, what happened is inevitable .

“Osaka has been incredibly brave and now it’s about asking those in power to think about their reaction because the way they handled the fine was not good,” Hamilton added.

“Someone talking about their personal mental health and then being fined for it, it wasn’t cool,” the British driver explained. “They certainly could have handled it better and I hope they’ll dig into that and find a better way to deal with it in the future.”

Hamilton, 36, who withdrew from a press conference on the eve of the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix due to unfair media criticism, posted a message of support for Osaka earlier this week.

Hamilton, who trails Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by four points in the drivers’ standings ahead of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, admitted he was also uncomfortable with the media hype.

Hamilton was a year younger than Osaka when he rose to prominence with McLaren in 2007. Adversity taught me a lot, I made a lot of mistakes, Hamilton revealed: Being in front of the camera can be hard. It’s not the easiest thing to do, especially if you’re an introvert. And struggling under this kind of pressure.