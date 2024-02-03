Hamilton breaks the silence after surprising arrival at Ferrari: 'I'm fulfilling my childhood dream'

Last Thursday the world bombshell went off, the team Ferrari announcement that the British pilot Lewis Hamilton He was going to occupy a position from next season, after he executed a clause to end his contract with Mercedes at the end of 2024.

Although no official details of the contract with the team were known Maranello, the seven-time world champion Formula 1 abandon Mercedes after more than a decade of triumphs and titles.

After days of collapse, two official statements and little information, Lewis Hamilton He decided to break the silence and through his social networks he spoke about the dream he is going to fulfill.

“It has been a crazy few days full of very different emotions. But as you all know, after 11 incredible years on the team Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1, The time has come to begin a new chapter in my life and I will join the Scuderia Ferrari in 2025,” the pilot began explaining.

And he added: “I feel incredibly lucky, after achieving with Mercedes things that I could only dream of when I was a child and now I have the opportunity to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in red Ferrari.”

The British driver has been world champion seven times.

On the other hand, the 39-year-old runner thanked the team Mercedes, in which he won six 'great circus' world championships.

“Mercedes It's been a big part of my life since I was 13, so this decision has been the hardest one I've ever had to make. I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together and very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and, of course, Toto, for their friendship, guidance and leadership “, said.

Nor did he forget one of his teachers, the Austrian Niki Lauda: “Together we have won titles, broken records and have become the most successful driver-team partnership in the history of the F1. And of course I can't forget Niki, who was a huge fan and who I still miss every day. I must also share my enormous gratitude to the entire board of directors of Mercedes Benz and all members of the company in Germany and all over the world for supporting me during these 26 years.

However, he made it clear that it is time to renew energy, change scenery and face new challenges in his sporting career: “But it is the right time to make a change and take on a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a jump faith towards the unknown when I joined Mercedes for the first time in 2013. I know some people didn't understand it at the time, but I was right to take the step then and it's the feeling I have again.”

He added: “I'm excited to see what I can bring to this new opportunity and what we can do together. However, right now I'm not thinking about 2025. My focus is on next season and getting back on the track with Mercedes.