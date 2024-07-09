And finally Lewis arrives…

It had been 945 years since Lewis Hamilton’s last victory in Formula 1, from the penultimate race of the 2021 world championship which marked a clear before and after in the career of the seven-time world champion. NIt had never happened before that the English driver spent an entire season without winning a single race and so Lewis had to deal with a new situationcertainly unexpected and unforeseen. But, with an impeccable race conduct, he succeeded in ‘his’ Silverstone and managed to break the spell and return to the top step of the podium in the most important race of his championship.

The topic of mental health

At the press conference Lewis Hamilton he opened his heart to journalists, explaining that he had faced really difficult moments: “With the adversities we have faced as a team and the personal ones I have experienced, the constant challenge is to get out of bed every day to do our best. And there are so many times when you feel like you can’t do enough. And the disappointment that sometimes you feel… You know, we live in a time where mental health has become a very serious issue. And I’m not going to lie, I’ve experienced it too. Surely there isThere were times when I thought it was overthat I would never win again. I have never cried for a victory, but it happened spontaneously. It was a really, really beautiful feeling”.

Talking about mental health in a hyper-performance world like Formula 1 is certainly not usual and it is not surprising that Hamilton is the one to do it.

And also dad anthonyinterviewed by Sky UKhe talked about the difficult period his son Lewis went through: “Finding myself there with him at the finish line was nice, because he had a lot of emotions to vent and he could do it with me. He tried to get up constantly and he did it by himself. Like all of us, he questions himself. It happens that you get up and question yourself, sometimes you wonder if you are still good, if you are young enough, strong enough… I know Lewis and for me he still has everything he needs to race at the top. It’s just that sometimes you have to remind him and this victory was a huge confidence booster.”