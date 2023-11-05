Uphill ‘home’ race

Lewis Hamilton he never made a secret of feeling the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend as his second home race, after that of Silverstone. His bond with the torrid Paulista is very strong and on his helmet there is never a shortage of references to his childhood idol: Ayrton Senna. The first part of this weekend at Interlagos, however, was anything but unforgettable for the Mercedes representative.

In fact, in the Sprint race on Saturday the seven-time world champion disappointed, reaching the finish line only in seventh position, after having been overtaken by Charles Leclerc and also by the revived AlphaTauri of a combative Yuki Tsunoda, who had no particular reverential scruples in passing the veteran from Stevenage at the wheel of the #44 car. Hamilton paid a heavy price especially towards his teammate, George Russell, who came fourth.

Wrong setup

Certainly not the best start in view of this evening’s Grand Prix, which will see Hamilton from fifth place on the grid, behind Verstappen, Leclerc and the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. “It wasn’t a pleasant race – Hamilton admitted with disappointment, referring to the Sprint – we made a good start and managed to gain a position on Sergio Perez. But then we struggled a lot with the balance“.

“We had a lot of understeer – continued the Briton, analyzing the numerous difficulties faced – and then a sudden oversteer. I had to fight with the car from the start. In the final stages I lost tire grip and I can only think that we got the setup wrong. We will have to find a way to make some changes for tomorrow. I suspect it will be a very long afternoon if we can’t improve. Naturally I will fight as much as possible and try to manage the tires better than we managed to do today.”he concluded.