Hamilton on Fortnite

Lewis Hamilton he is now a character who cannot be linked only to Formula 1. The seven-time world champion has become an ambassador of the Circus and a global icon, with interests in other sports, fashion and social issues. Now the Mercedes driver will also become a video game character. And no, not about the official F1 video game, but about the hugely popular one Fortnite.

According to what was announced by the video game’s own social accounts, Hamilton will be part of the “Icon Series” starting November 17, joining an all-star cast that includes a variety of athletes, celebrities, musicians and content creators.

The announcement

This is the announcement tweet.

There are no limits. Transcend expectations. Break boundaries. The heroic @LewisHamilton is joining the Fortnite Icon Series ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WdcbCq0H1Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2023

Hamilton is a name of absolute importance for Fortnite: he is the first driver to join this brand, but not the first sportsman, since (for example) the basketball players LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the tennis player Naomi Osaka and the footballers Neymar Jr., Marco Reus and Harry Kane have already been announced. With Hamilton, even in the virtual world, there will be the trusty bulldog Roscoe. And of course, there is no Mercedes branding.