Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in F1 led to the immediate cancellation of the stage in Russia and the termination of contracts between Haas, title sponsor Uralkali and driver Nikita Mazepin. As for football, however, the sanctions and reactions against Russia, its capitals and its oligarchs have forced Roman Abramovich to slip off the property of the Chelsea and the winning club of the last edition of the Champions League is officially on sale.

Among the various consortiums candidates for the purchase of the team that has its home in the splendid Stamford Bridge stadium, there is one connected to F1 since Sir Lewis Hamilton decided to join the investor group with 10 million pounds. As reported by Sky Ukin fact, the seven-time world champion like Serena Williams is ready to guarantee his support to the consortium headed by former Liverpool FC president Sir Martin Broughton (also number one of British Airways). Lewis Hamilton is an Arsenal fan, but has decided to join this consortium with the aim of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through Chelsea Football Club by leveraging a global showcase such as football and the Premier League if the offer will be successful. Competition is fierce. Chelsea, in fact, is also tempting to the couple Steve Pagliuca-Larry Tanenbaum, a tandem that has a great experience in the real estate field behind them. The third bidder is Todd Boehly, owner of a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Basebell’s team involved in the MLS.