300th grand prix in Formula 1 celebrated with the 187th podium in his career: although the appointment with the victory this season has not yet arrived, Lewis Hamilton however, it closed on French Grand Prix among the top three in the standings, reaching the 2nd place after an excellent start and taking advantage of the retirement of Charles Leclerc, who ended up against the barriers while he was in command of the race.

However, if the intervention of the Safety Car is excluded precisely following this last episode, the seven-time world champion nevertheless underlined the good pace of his Mercedesstill below the level expressed by Red Bull – winner at Paul Ricard with Max Verstappen – but not so far from that of the beginning of the season, a period in which the W13 encountered the greatest problems.

Elements admitted by the number 44 in an interview given to aa Sky Sport F1 at the end of the race: “Today I have come closer than ever to victory – he has declared – we weren’t so far away, I could see who was standing in front of me on the horizon. Clearly there was the Safety Car, our race pace was not as strong as theirs, or as Max’s, but it is still a good result for us. I came here hoping to be as close as possible, and I hope the next track suits our car more, but I can’t know. Surely I arrive in Budapest with a positive mentality“.