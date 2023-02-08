After years of success and domination, Lewis Hamilton returned to planet Earth in 2022, thanks to a Mercedes which, for once, did not provide him with a competitive car. The W13 was a car born badly, which at the beginning of the season was even battling with Alfa Romeo, and only with the passing of the months and the introduction of the TD039 directive, the so-calledporpoisinghas found its dimension in the Circus.

The improvements over the course of the season were evident, to the point that Hamilton could have even won in some races (for example at Zandvoort and Interlagos), and instead ran into the only season without stage wins. In short, after Abu Dhabi 2021, the seven-time world champion has accumulated one sporting disappointment after another, and this only fuels the fire within him. Indeed, on his social networks, the Mercedes driver presented the 2023 season with a few but incisive words: “I was hungry then, I’m even hungrier now“.

Hungry then — hungrier now pic.twitter.com/H8n41bLRae — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 8, 2023

What will open with the Bahrain tests scheduled for February 23rd to 25th will be a very important season for Sir Lewis. In fact, not only the performances with the Mercedes W14 and the desperate search for the eighth title will be on the table, but also the management of the relationship with teammate George Russell, who unlike him brought home a victory in 2022 and who moreover, he is the horse on which team principal Toto Wolff is aiming for the future. In addition, the British driver has yet to renew his contract with the Brackley team. In words, both Hamilton and Mercedes have said they are sure to renew, but the signing has not yet arrived. It is possible that both are waiting for how the season will evolve (a Hamilton with an eighth title in his pocket would certainly have less stimulus) and the relationship within the team, before making decisions on the future.