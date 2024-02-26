by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton-Ferrari, the challenge is not just sporting

When two giants like her get married Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton, every piece of news concerning them is magnified and every project increases its power tenfold. The sporting ones are clear: Sir Lewis and the Maranello team want to win again, possibly as early as 2024. Otherwise together, starting from 2025.

However, the largest marriage in the history of motorsport has objectives that go beyond the track. Hamilton, in fact, wants to continue the work on social issues started in 2020 in Mercedes at Ferrari: during the contacts that then took him to Maranello, he communicated his intentions to president John Elkann. Intentions fully embraced by Ferrari's number one.

Hamilton's words

“Obviously, if you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I already made this a priority when I spoke to Elkann. And they are excited to work on this too“, these are the words of Hamilton.

Hamilton, always attentive to social issues, involved Mercedes in his battles in 2020 with the launch of the program Accelerate 25 (according to which by the end of 2025 one in four hires must come from underrepresented groups), and the symbolic gesture of kneeling before each grand prix in memory of George Floyd and in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.