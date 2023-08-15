Hamilton’s surprise in Mercedes

When Lewis Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut in 2007 at the wheel of McLaren, the feat of conquering the world title on his absolute debut was only touched upon, however, the revenge on Ferrari materialized already in 2008 for the skin of the cuff. That was the first of seven world titles won, the same record number as another Ferrari legend like Michael Schumacher, as well as the only one achieved with McLaren. Hamilton remained with the British team until 2012before an unexpected transition to Mercedes. A surprise transfer, especially those who had been the comments of Niki Laudathen non-executive chairman of the German company, against him.

The belief that you don’t like it

In an interview published on YouTube from the official Mercedes channel, the number 44 was in fact convinced that it was not a welcome element for the three-time Austrian champion, at least until the paths of the two crossed in 2013: “I miss Niki so much – admitted the British – she was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I know that he had been quite critical of me, and we had never met. It happened while I was at McLaren and he was doing the commentary, and he got an idea of ​​who I was and made certain comments, so for me it was like: ‘Niki doesn’t like me’“.

The birth of a friendship

Yet, the story changed completely when Hamilton made his move from McLaren to Mercedes: “I remember him calling me in 2012 to ask me to join the team, and I think I thought: ‘Niki doesn’t like me either, what are you talking about?’ But then we met and had a very in-depth conversation, and he told me: ‘Oh, you’re just like me’. And I: ‘Yes, Niki, I’m a racing driver’. But he replied: “No, no, you are a real grafter (one who works hard, ed)’. Since that time we realized we had a lot more in common than we bargained for and we built a fantastic rapport. We flew to races together, and he had some hilarious stories that made you laugh out loud at the stuff he brought up. He was a fighter and is still part of the team. If I did a good job, he always took off his hat, which he didn’t really take off at all, on the contrary he rubbed his fingers in the money symbol, as if to say give him the money back ”.

Victory in Monte Carlo in 2019

In addition, Hamilton recalled the victory he achieved in Monte Carlo in 2019, when he raced with a special helmet in memory of Lauda, ​​who passed away a few days earlier at the age of 70: “It was a really special day, to be honest, because we risked losing the race – has explained – but it was really important to me to win that race for Niki. I remember not being able to enjoy the joy of victory. On my return I was so exhausted that I went straight to bed, I didn’t get up to go to dinner or to celebrate the victory. Sure, when you look back you think: ‘I wish I did’, but i didnt have the energy, i was so drained mentally and physically and also sad to have lost a friend“.