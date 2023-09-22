Vettel’s battle

The Suzuka weekend saw theSebastian Vettel’s return to the paddock. The four-time German world champion has not returned to occupy a seat in the cockpit for the moment, but has become the protagonist of an interesting side initiative, linked to his well-known and great interest in the defense of bees and the protection of biodiversity. The former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver has in fact involved all the drivers in a particular idea of ​​his: the creation of a bee hotelbuilt in a fenced area inside turn 2 of the Japanese circuit.

The objective of the initiative, explained in recent days by Vettel himself, is to “increase raising everyone’s awareness of the issue of biodiversity”. The person who has been active with off-track initiatives for many years is Vettel’s old rival, Lewis Hamilton, now linked to the German by a great friendship. Speaking at the press conference about Vettel’s achievements, Hamilton used words of great praise, hoping that the new generations of drivers will also follow their example and decide to actively engage in the causes that are closest to their sensitivity.

Hamilton’s support

“I think it’s great that Seb is back this weekendsat down and told all the pilots about his plans – said Hamilton – it’s great that he’s found his purpose and to be honest, in the history of the sport I don’t know of any other driver who has ever been so outspoken or shown any real care for the world outside of this micro -cosmos in which we live. It’s nice that he’s using his platform”.

“I always hope that with his actions he inspires other drivers to do something. Maybe each in their own area of ​​expertise – added the British champion – but we all need to come together in this world to make a positive impactto spread love, to spread compassion, to raise awareness of many of the problems we face“.