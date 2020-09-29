Hamilton He did not accept at all well the sanction that they imposed on him in Sochi and that made him lose a victory that he had practically assured after starting on pole and keeping his position in the start. You know what happened: before the race the Briton rehearsed starts in a place not authorized for it, after consulting with his team, and was sanctioned with a double penalty of five seconds that left him in third position in the Russian GP. After getting out of the Mercedes, Lewis showed his disagreement with the FIA ​​… and now admits that perhaps he was wrong in the ways.

“I may not always do well in the face of adversity. I may not always react the way you would like to when I’m in a time of high tension, but I’m human after all. and passionate about what I do “, writes Hamilton in his social networks after he made statements like this last Sunday: “We will go to the rules, see where rules can be created or what penalties have never been applied before to be prepared. We will work hard. I must make sure I don’t give them the slightest reason “.

“There are many things to make racing more exciting,” added Lewis, hinting that it was what the FIA ​​was looking for by sanctioning him, but Michael Masi, the race director, made it clear: “If there is a punishment, it does not matter if it has been Hamilton or any other of the 19 drivers. ” After that, the ’44’ rectifies ensuring that he is “learning and growing every day: “I will take my lessons and keep fighting for the next. Thanks to all who help me continuously and are right there fighting with me. We’re still getting up! “