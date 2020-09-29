Hamilton He did not accept at all well the sanction that they imposed on him in Sochi and that made him lose a victory that he had practically assured after starting on pole and keeping his position in the start. You know what happened: before the race the Briton rehearsed starts in a place not authorized for it, after consulting with his team, and was sanctioned with a double penalty of five seconds that left him in third position in the Russian GP. After getting out of the Mercedes, Lewis showed his disagreement with the FIA … and now admits that perhaps he was wrong in the ways.
“I may not always do well in the face of adversity. I may not always react the way you would like to when I’m in a time of high tension, but I’m human after all. and passionate about what I do “, writes Hamilton in his social networks after he made statements like this last Sunday: “We will go to the rules, see where rules can be created or what penalties have never been applied before to be prepared. We will work hard. I must make sure I don’t give them the slightest reason “.
“There are many things to make racing more exciting,” added Lewis, hinting that it was what the FIA was looking for by sanctioning him, but Michael Masi, the race director, made it clear: “If there is a punishment, it does not matter if it has been Hamilton or any other of the 19 drivers. ” After that, the ’44’ rectifies ensuring that he is “learning and growing every day: “I will take my lessons and keep fighting for the next. Thanks to all who help me continuously and are right there fighting with me. We’re still getting up! “
