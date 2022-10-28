Despite the 38th birthday that awaits him in January and a 2022 season made particularly difficult by the poor performance shown by Mercedes on the track, the future of Lewis Hamilton seems destined to still be firmly in Formula 1. The seven-time world champion in fact has a contract with the Brackley team until the end of next season and has already made it clear several times that he is ready to sit at a table with Toto Wolff for discuss an extension of – at least – another couple of seasons. This would lead the # 44 to compete up to 40 years of age, exactly as Fernando Alonso is doing at this stage of his career.

On the other hand, who is one step away from hanging his helmet on a nail Sebastian Vettel. The German, who made his F1 debut with Hamilton in 2007, made the painful decision to take a step back from the Grand Prix this year, and then communicated it to the fans on the eve of the Hungarian GP. The choice of the former Ferrari driver, who shares with Hamilton a strong commitment to non-sporting issues, including especially the attention to climate change and environmental protection, does not seem to affect the British too much. Speaking to the German site Auto Motor und Sportin fact, the Mercedes standard bearer made it clear that he was in a different period of his life than Vettel’s.

“I don’t base my decisions on what others are doing – said Hamilton – I admire Seb’s decision. But he is in a different situation than mine. He has children, while I don’t have a family, so I’m still 100% committed. I can imagine it’s harder with a family, because you have to sacrifice so much of what’s important to you. I don’t have to make any sacrifices in a relationship. Obviously my parents are there, but I’m working on improving this. Seb and I are just on a different path in life“, He concluded.