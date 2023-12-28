Verstappen and Hamilton in the same garage

On the occasion of the last weekend of the season, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner admitted that there had been contacts between the Anglo-Austrian team and Lewis Hamilton, with the latter interested in a possible landing in Milton Keynes. An episode subsequently denied by the seven-time world champion, whose name had also been linked to that of Ferrari during the championship in progress. The marriage between the Mercedes driver and the Red Bull it will not be celebrated, but the indiscretions have nevertheless served to imagine scenarios of coexistence between Hamilton and Max Verstappen as teammateswith attached comments and opinions also expressed by former pilots.

Coexistence impossible

Among these also Johnny Herbert, present in F1 from 1989 to 2000 and winners of three GPs in his career. The Briton also began his experience in the top flight in which a period went down in history due to the strong internal rivalry within McLaren Ayrton Senna and Alain Prosta perfect example of the difficulty for a team to manage two drivers aiming to win the world title, exactly as could happen in the case of Hamilton and Verstappen: “I think they are both aware of this, of winning races but, above all, the world championship, because they are both looking for this – he explained in an interview with planetf1.com – one of them, in particular, wants to win his eighth world championship and surpass Schumacher. The only way to do that is to be number one. Here's the problem, because when Senna and Prost were there, for Ron Dennis (Team Principal of McLaren at the time) it was very, very difficult to control. You can't handle it, no matter what you try to do. Even if you put them in different rooms for that weekend, you would still have problems once they put on their helmets and started their race. There will always be those incidents that we saw with both, once at McLaren and once at McLaren and Ferrari when Alain had moved. I think the same is true with Lewis and Max: you can't have two elite drivers on the same team because you can't manage them.”

The favorite in Red Bull

In the event that the scenario of Verstappen and Hamilton within the same team were to actually occur, for Herbert there would be no doubts about the favourite, thus explaining his reasons: “Lewis would be well aware that Horner and everyone else, like Marko, Wheatley and the rest of the team they mainly support Max – He admitted – because they know that Max will give his all”.

Pilot awareness

In addition, Herbert went into more detail about the coexistence of two world champions on the same team: “I believe that the pilots themselves know it wouldn't work. One might think they have an advantage – I would say it's Max, because Lewis goes to his team, but I don't think it would work. It would turn into an uncontrollable confusion of ego. Who would come out on top? It would just be the one that's sneakiest, I guess! It's the only way to make this happen!”