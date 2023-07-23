Lewis Hamilton took the pole position of a Formula 1 grand prix after 33 races and a year and a half. An event duly celebrated by the Italian press, which underlined the two records captured by the legendary Mercedes driver, that of longest distance between first and last pole – 16 years – and that of highest number of pole starts on the same track, 9 at the Hungaroring. There is curiosity to understand what will happen during the first lap with the great rival Max Verstappen, it being understood that the specialized journalists give the Dutch as the favorite in terms of race pace.

Hungary’s pole in the newspapers

Massimo Calandri from the pages of The Republic chose as title: “Hamilton blows pole from Verstappen“, thus describing the Magyar qualifications: “Three thousandths. Thirty-three races later. Hamilton back on pole. Max took all of F1, even the crumbs, and Lewis was left with nothing. Until yesterday afternoon. He’s back. Click. Here it is again, the lost happiness. Today at the start Lewis is in front of him. This is his track: he has won 8 times in the past. And it doesn’t matter if the other’s Red Bull seems to have a much better pace. Verstappen is too cold and cynical to fall into the trap of defiance: no Ali against Frazier, Federer and Djokovic, Ettore and Achille. It doesn’t suit him. He pretends that Hamilton is an opponent like the others ”.

Stefano Mancini on The print opted for “La zampata”, analyzing: “After the pole position number 104 of his career, Lewis still has the heart to be moved to tears. Lewis does not return answers, but emotions. It tells of a crazy year and a half and of a liberating joy, of the beauty of a perfect lap and even of a record: no F1 driver has ever started in the lead nine times in the same GP, Lewis did it in Hungary. Verstappen has a wounded look. He wasn’t used to finishing second anymore.”

Sports newspaper signed by Leo Turrini entitled: “Fable Hamilton, Red disaster”, telling: “The Great Beauty of Formula 1 lies in its ability to sometimes offer news items that have the flavor of a fairy tale. Yesterday in Budapest Hamilton took pole number 104 in his career. And the subject of King Charles III has established yet another record, subtracting it from Kimi Raikkonen: his first time in front of everyone at the end of qualifying dates back to the end of 2007, over sixteen years ago. The Finnish stopped at the 15-year mark. Red Bull’s race pace doesn’t seem within Mercedes’ reach. But Lewis smells the opportunity and it is not said that in the rest of the season there will be others”.

Fulvio Solms de The Corriere dello Sport headlined: “Hamilton is still here“, carrying on: “We are still romantically immersed in the never-ending story of Lewis Hamilton, an absolute giant who still has the strength to place himself in the center of the ring and fly like a butterfly and sting like a bee, exactly like Ali who inspires him. Moreover: Lewis is the Muhammad Ali of engines. To describe him, it’s not enough to say pole position to Max Verstappen’s face, but you have to put your hand to the abacus. Today he will have the opportunity to defend himself thanks to the tortuosity of the Hungaroring and also aim for victory number 104. Nothing easy eh, in fact it must be said that Max and Red Bull remain potentially favorites for the race. Verstappen looked grimannoyed by the three thousandths that made the difference. A subtle vein of resentment remained alive between the two“.