It is a problem that we saw ahead of time: the crowds during qualifying during the Dutch GP Zandervoort. Zandvoort is very narrow and relatively short. Then put 20 huge F1 cars on that that all want to be in the same place at the same time and you understand: it’s quite busy. So it’s basically a bit of commuting for multimillionaires.

In this case yesterday was a lot to do with the richest and poorest Formula 1 drivers: Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda. At least, the one according to the gossip earns the most and the least.

What had happened again? During Q2 Yuki Tsunoda was in the way of Lewis Hamilton at turn 13. Hamilton was therefore unable to set a fast time and therefore did not make it to Q3.

The stewards have looked into the situation. After a dozen stroopwafels and a cup of chocolate milk, they are finally done came to the conclusion that it was Yuki Tsunoda’s fault. The Japanese Formula 1 driver therefore receives a grid penalty of three places. According to the stewards, he could have done more to prevent this situation.

Naturally, Hamilton and his boss Toto Wolff were extremely critical of Yuki shortly after the incident, because according to Uncle Toto it was extremely ‘painful’ to see Hamilton being hindered by Tsunoda and that the FIA ​​should take stricter action.

There is of course a much more logical approach: Tsunoda, like everyone else, wanted to be on the ideal line as much as possible: after all, that is where it was driest and the temperature was highest. Going off the ideal line ensures that the tires function just a little less well in the first few corners of the fast laps.

The starting line-up now looks like this:

Verstappen Norris Russell Albon Alonso Sainz Perez Piastri Leclerc Sergeant Stroll Gasly Hamilton Hulkenberg Guanyu Ocon Tsunoda Magnussen Bottas Lawson

We do not assume that it will stop here. Both Charles Leclerc’s battered Ferrari and Logan Sargeant’s Williams are likely to set back slightly if they do need to replace key items.

