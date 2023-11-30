Directions not heeded

“I’m sure there was some frustration, because I had asked for some changes and they had not been made“. Talking is Lewis Hamiltonseven-time world champion and most successful driver in the history of Formula 1, interviewed by BBC in an end-of-season special dedicated to him. For two years now, the #44 from Stevenage has no longer tasted the taste of success that had become so familiar to him from 2014 to 2021, when with Mercedes he brought home six world titles in eight years, only seeing the other two slip away in last race. Instead, since the regulatory revolution of 2022, Hamilton has no longer won a race, thanks to the absolute domination established by Red Bull and a series of missteps made by the Brackley team in the creation of their single-seaters.

Speaking to the British TV channel, Hamilton recalled in particular the transition from the 2022 to the 2023 season, made up of hopes that were then dashed. The star of the team led by Toto Wolff had already commented several times on the need for undertake a development path different from the now infamous ‘zero sidepod’ solutionbut evidently his thoughts were not taken too much into account during the design phase.

The first signs appeared in February

Already in February, when the new W14 went on track for the first time shakedown, Hamilton understood that things were not going to go well. “I remember the feeling was exactly the same [del 2022] – explained the English champion – and it definitely wasn’t a good feeling. I had really high hopes“. The problem, according to Hamilton, arises from a misperception of what the actual value of the W13 was.

“I think the team thought: ‘The foundations are good, we just have to move forward’. However, this was not the case. That’s why I was frustrated in February, because they hadn’t made the changes I asked for. At the beginning of the year we didn’t necessarily have a north star, we didn’t know exactly where we needed to work. It was kind of a zigzag path to try to get where we needed to be – continued the Mercedes champion – oevery now and then something positive happens and you feel like saying: ‘Ok, here we go’. But then the situation changes, so the reference always shifts, which is typical in these situations.”. Now Lewis’ hope is that next year there will finally be a stable base from which to start, without having to overturn the concept of the car again during the championship in progress.