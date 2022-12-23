The 2022 season, for Lewis Hamilton, was supposed to be the one of redemption after the setback in Abu Dhabi and a title won and lost in the space of a few seconds due to a referee error. Instead it was one of the worst of his career: the seven-time world champion had to fight against his own machineborn badly and victim of an underestimated and unsolved problem (by the team): the porpoising. Until the notorious one intervened TD039, Mercedes was not competitive for the victory, and only later from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards was it able to occupy the top five positions permanently. Hamilton himself smelled victory at Zandvoort, Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos, but had to bow his head for various reasons.

The seven-times world champion explained his 2022 struggles: “The first big step was Barcelona, ​​the first indication that the car had greater potential than what it was expressing. It turned out to be a bit of an illusion: the car was good there, but the subsequent races were difficult. It was like there was a ghost in the car, that kept coming back. But then there was France and it seemed like a good step forward, we got our first double podium of the season. In Austin, then, the update worked well. I always knew we could do it, I never doubted it, but there have been many attempts and failures this year. There were times we made updates that didn’t work, others we tried different things that didn’t make us go strong. I’ve tried so many things and failed so many times, but through this you learn and grow“.

“This year we had to break down our egos and strengthen our relationships. From this point of view, we have improved. It has been a very difficult year for everyone. It’s been challenging for me in ways I didn’t expect, but I’m thankful for it. This year I have felt more growth as a manin terms of inner strength, compared to many other years“ concluded Sir Lewis.