And to think that he wanted to retire to save the engine, after contact with Kevin Magnussen who had reserved a puncture. Fortunately, the Mercedes garage convinced the seven-time world champion to come down to milder advice: “We think an eighth position is possible“. Of course. Lewis Hamilton put his heart, foot, talent and above all pride on the track, after that radio team full of human weakness. He built his comeback by focusing on race pace, and was one of the greatest protagonists of the Spanish Grand Prix. Canceled on porpoising, Mercedes has at least partially solved the riddle that gripped it. And Hamilton immediately found the performance, flying up to fourth place (which later became fifth due to a hydraulic problem). These are the words of Sir Lewis after the Barcelona race.

“I am really happy to be able to come back, and I am grateful to the team for keeping their heads down and for all the incredible work they have done. We made a lot of improvements, the car was doing great in the race and our pace is closer to that of the leaders: all really fantastic. I was very unlucky at first for the puncture, but I have not given up (actually the radio team said something else, nda). Today it is much hotter than expected and for everyone it is very difficult with these machines. Eventually I had to drive at half throttle to try to cool the car, lifting my foot straight to get fresh air into the engine and cool it down. I was very sorry to lose the position to Sainz, especially after that comeback. I was more than 30 seconds from last place, in a no-man’s land. It’s a horrible feeling to be so far behind, but you just have to keep your head up, keep pushing, keep going and hope to improve. We still have some porpoising, but not in the straight, but in the corners, and not as severe as in the past. The guys are working hard and I’m sure in time we will be able to solve the problem. If I hadn’t had that problem in the beginning, who knows where we would have ended up. It’s nice to know we have a similar pitch to some of the former“.