The Lewis Hamilton in early 2022 was unrecognizable. After Sakhir’s lucky podium, the seven-time world champion has been embroiled several times in battles that had almost never involved him before: perhaps only in some 2009 races did Sir Lewis really have to struggle to get into the points. In Imola, one of the lowest points of his career: 13th, unable to overtake Pierre Gasly, voiced by Max Verstappenall while teammate George Russell took yet another top-5 finish.

Someone, underlining Russell’s performance, thought that Hamilton’s performance was due only in part to the poor competitiveness of the W13, but that the real difficulty was psychological. The seven-time world champion would have lacked the stimuli, especially after the events in Abu Dhabi. Sir Lewis, on the other hand, has regained speed, confidence and results, also thanks to the improvements of the car. And he is proud of how he reacted to the difficult moment: “I’m still on a mission, I still like to drive, it tests me. I guess I won’t stop anytime soon“, The 37-year-old said in a long interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t give up. If someone thinks I’m giving in, they’re wrong: maybe that’s what they would do, but I’m made differently. I am made to lead. People, perhaps, don’t know me yet, not even after all these years. But that’s okay, I’ll prove you wrong again“.

The fact that Hamilton now says retirement is not an option does not mean that the thought of leaving Formula 1 never touched him. Indeed, by his own admission, the seven-time world champion considered farewell to racing after the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, where he lost his eighth world title due to an irregular decision by the then director. of race Michael Masi.