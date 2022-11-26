“During the year we’ve learned to hate cars, haven’t we? There were certain times when you hated the damn thing because he didn’t do what you wanted him to do”. With these words, during a fun and interesting chat with George Russell published on the official Mercedes communication channels, Lewis Hamilton has ‘liquidated’ the W13. The season that just ended was the first that the seven-time world champion has finished without picking up a single win.

A setback for the most successful rider in the history of the Circus, exacerbated by the fact that his box mate managed to win the Brazilian GP, ​​right in front of him. Contrary to what happened in Red Bull however, with the evident internal frictions that emerged between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the relationship between the two Mercedes drivers seems to be decidedly good. Looking back at some emblematic photos of the season, Russell also highlighted the infinite difficulties faced in managing the car built by the Brackley team.

The former Williams bishop, in particular, pointed the finger at the phenomenon of porpoising, the vertical hopping of the car experienced enormously by the W13 especially in the first half of the championship. “The first test – commented Russell, looking at a photo dating back to the winter sessions held in Barcelona – we we thought we had a spaceship. Instead we started bouncing down the straights. That was the day we discovered the word ‘porpoising’“joked the #63.