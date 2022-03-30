Last summer Lewis Hamilton signed a contract renewal that binds him to Mercedes until the end of the 2023 season. Then for the Englishman came the heavy blow of the world title lost in Abu Dhabi in rather controversial circumstances against Max Verstappen, who had even made someone speculate a sudden farewell of the seven-time English world champion. But the 37-year-old from Stevenage, after a long period of silence, has denied all the rumors, reiterating that he is more focused than ever on the goal – which would be historic – ofeighth career title. In the meantime, however, the F1 around him is changing: the new single-seaters have arrived, the children of a technical regulation that Mercedes certainly did not interpret perfectly, and a new teammate.

In addition, the second round of the duel with Verstappen is to be ‘experienced’, which certainly cost the British veteran a lot of energy. All these factors together, according to various insiders, could lead Hamilton to hang up his helmet as early as the end of 2022, without waiting for the conclusion of his contract. “Hamilton knows that his opponent, Max [Verstappen] has grown again – he has declared Helmut Marko to the canal Sport1 – he knows how much effort he has to put in, how much energy it takes to beat him. You don’t want to subject yourself to this forever. The question of how his new young teammate George Russell will behave towards him will also be decisive “underlined the manager of the Red Bull home.

The former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver also expressed a similar thought Ralf Schumacher. “Let’s not fool ourselves: Mercedes has to think about the future and this is called George Russell “Michael’s brother said. “Lewis is getting on with the years and over time you don’t get younger – Ralf joked again, including in the speech the hypothesis of an eighth world title for the Englishman – I can’t speak for him, but saying goodbye to the top would be logical reasoning for me. For example, at a certain point I was no longer willing to make all the efforts necessary to stay ahead “he concluded.