In addition to his career successes, including the last milestone of the 100th victory in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton he has continually established himself in the world of sport also for his commitment in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination. Specifically, the British driver has just presented a new project through his “The Hamilton Commision”, intended for the recruit of black professors for teaching science subjects.

Through this initiative, the British from Mercedes has thus launched a two-year program, in collaboration with Teach First, for train new talents through the 150 STEM subjects (acronym, translated, of science, technology, engineering and mathematics), with the aim of making them suitable for teaching in schools located in the most disadvantaged communities in Great Britain. Hamilton himself wanted to comment on this project through the official website of his association: “This is another step – he has declared – to break down the barriers that prevent young black students from applying to STEM subjects, as highlighted by the Hamilton Commission. We know that representation and role models are important in all aspects of society, especially when it comes to supporting the development of young people ”.

According to the statistics that emerged from the same reality founded by the seven-time world champion, only 2% of English teachers come from black community backgrounds, while 46% of schools do not have professors belonging to different ethnic groups within the same institution. More precisely, only 1.1% of the professors scattered throughout Great Britain are men or women of color, compared to 85.7% overall of Caucasian colleagues.