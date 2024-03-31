by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton's words

In the winter of 2021 Lewis Hamilton he hid behind a very long silence, as a protest for the very bitter ending in Abu Dhabi. In those days, the seven-time world champion certainly harbored revenge against Max Verstappen: to get it, however, Mercedes needed to guess the car for the start of the ground effect era. As is known, this was not the case, and in the last two years Hamilton has had to helplessly watch his rival's dominance.

Going back to that shocking 2022, the Briton talked about Mercedes' difficulties in managing and above all in solving the porpoisingwhich forced the Brackley team to give up 90 points of downforce.

“I think Red Bull solved the problem during the first test in Bahrain. They succeeded and I think once they solved the problem they started to develop on that basis“, these are the words of the seven-time world champion.

“In the first race of 2022, we had to remove something like 90 points of downforce from the car. So we had load but couldn't use it because of porpoising: we lost a ton of performance every time we added more, because the car bounced again. It's been extremely frustrating, I think, for the engineers, but I think it's been inspiring for them, who continue to show up every day and give it their all.“.