That unforgettable Christmas of 1992

Lewis Hamilton he had to fight to earn the privileged attention of McLaren, a team that then paved the way to F1 for the very talented driver from Stevenage who rewarded the team then managed by Ron Dennis with the 2008 world title after sensationally coming close to winning the debut in 2007.

The seven-time world champion and exclusive holder of the records for race victories (103) and pole positions (104), thanks to the sacrifices of his father Anthony and mother Carmen Larbalestier, managed to showcase his innate talent in go-kartsHamilton, in fact, has no doubts about what was the best Christmas present he received in his life.

“The best Christmas present I received was my go-kart which I received when I was seven and about to turn eight (he was born on January 7, 1985, ed) it was packaged on the dinner table. I tried not to look at what was there as I entered the room with my back turned and my father said to me 'so, aren't you going to open the big present?' and I said 'what do you mean'?. It was unforgettable.”