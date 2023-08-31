The high word is finally out. Lewis Hamilton extends his contract with Mercedes for another two seasons. As a result, Hamilton will drive in F1 for 18 consecutive years. Teammate George Russell will also sign up to 2025. The lesser performance of the Mercedes F1 team has therefore not led to the drivers moving.

Hamilton reacts to the news in a way only he can: “We dream every day to be the best. We have dedicated the past decade to achieving that goal. Being on top doesn’t happen overnight. It takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it has been an honor to make our way into the history books with this great team.”

Hamilton now has 323 GPs, 103 wins, 195 podiums and 104 pole positions. Oh, and of course seven world titles. His teammate started his fifth season this year. Russell is doing it for now with 95 GPs, 1 win, 10 podiums and 1 pole position. Russell is also very happy to sign: “I’ve grown up with this team since I joined the junior program in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship until 2025.”

‘Strongest pair on the grid’

According to team boss Toto Wolff, there was no reason to shop with other teams: “Continuing with our current drivers was an easy decision. We have the strongest duo on the grid and both drivers play a vital role in moving the team forward.” We are curious to see if Hamilton and Russell work together so comfortably when it comes to a championship.