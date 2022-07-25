“You just made a mistake huh?”. Like this Lewis Hamilton in front of the images of Charles Leclerc’s departure from the track, he commented on the spin of the Ferrari driver, among other things lying on the ground to recover after the effort made during the French Grand Prix without being able to use water to drink for a problem with this tool.

The answer to Hamilton’s thesis was not George Russell, also intent on reviewing the salient stages of the race in the podium room where the drivers refresh themselves before getting on the podium to experience the awards ceremony. It was in fact who took the floor Pierre Wachetechnical director of Red Bull appointed to accompany Max Verstappen on the podium at the choice of Christian Horner (the Dutchman was not yet present in the podium room at that time).

“On the radio, he said he had his throttle stuck“the words of Wache, which amazed George Russell: “A block on the accelerator?”, the comment of the former Williams driver who then adds that this thesis is unlikely. Wache did nothing but report what was wrongly perceived by Leclerc’s radio commentary.

The Ferrari driver, in fact, referred to an accelerator that did not respond as it should have done once the reverse gear was engaged to try to get out of the barriers. On the F1-75 # 16, in fact, a protection system aimed at taking action for security reasons. As Leclerc himself said, it was an error that the Monegasque defined “unacceptable”.