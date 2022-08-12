In the last few days, a long interview with Lewis Hamilton at the magazine Vanity Fair. The Englishman opened up on many issues, sporting and not only, finally telling his point of view also on the events of Abu Dhabi 2021, when he lost his eighth world title in the last lap of the last race, under circumstances rather controversial. In this regard, the Mercedes star said he had thought, after the race, of the possibility of leaving Formula 1, so great was his disappointment at the way the championship had ended. Fortunately for all motorsport lovers, the seven-time world champion changed his mind over the winter, agreeing to return to racing to erase the bitterness of that defeat.

The # 44 contract is due to expire at the end of 2023, but Hamilton has made it clear that he is now also willing to further postpone the date of his farewell to the Circus. Being among the less young drivers on the grid, however, it is normal for the idol of the British public to start thinking about what will be his career as a former driver. The Mercedes standard bearer in recent times has had some pretty heated clashes with some legends of this sport, such as Jackie Stewart and, above all, Nelson Piquet. In fact, the Brazilian ended up at the center of a case of racism because of his utterances, to say the least unhappy, on the Stevenage champion. In general, in recent years – even apart from the Piquet-Hamilton case – it has not been uncommon to see former drivers comment bitingly on the track performances of former colleagues.

In the course of an interesting interview with his former teammate Heikki Kovalainen on ViaPlay, Hamilton has however made it clear that he does not want to become that kind of person. “I will always be involved in this sport, I will always watch it – confirmed Hamilton, who alongside Kovalainen won his first world title in his career, in 2008 – I want to be someone who is always positive towards all riders who are here, good or bad they are. Because you know how difficult it is to get started, how bad things can be, how good certain days can go and how negative people can be towards you. I will never want to be one of those riders who do that, because we have experimented“.