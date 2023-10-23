British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, who finished second in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, has been disqualified. His car failed the inspection that took place after the race. Charles Leclerc’s car, which finished sixth, also failed the inspection. The Formula 1 stewards then decided on disqualification in both cases.
#Hamilton #Leclerc #disqualified #Formula #race #Austin
Milei and Massa compete in the second round in Argentina in November
The results of Argentina's presidential elections were announced this Sunday (22), with Peronist Sergio Massa, from the União pela Pátria...