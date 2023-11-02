Hamilton in “his” Brazil

Between Lewis Hamilton and there has always been a special bond with Brazil. It is a relationship that has its roots in the young Hamilton, who chose the yellow helmet to pay homage to his idol Ayrton Seine; of a bond that has gone through pain and joy, like the World Cup lost in 2007 and won in 2008 in an equally incredible way. If Sir Lewis’ plans were to come true, the Interlagos circuit could break the streak of victories that has lasted since Jeddah 2021, considering the improvements of the W14 on the aerodynamic level and in the management of race pace, even if Sir Lewis plays at hide, talking about the duel with Ferrari in the constructors’ standings (the Ferrari is at -22).

The seven-time world champion showed up in the Interlagos paddock wearing a leather jacket and trousers to remember the champion who died tragically in Imola in 1994. These were his words at the press conference.

Hamilton’s words

“With Ferrari there are many fights on the track, we often outperform each other and this helps to create an entertaining battle in the Constructors’ Championship. Red Bull is fast everywhere, only in Singapore it wasn’t. With Ferrari, however, we will be very close in these last races, we should give our all so as not to be caught up“.

“PFor me it has always been a very special race“, concluded #44. “Here I won my first world championship, the support I have always had here has been special. Since I was a child, as a football fan, I have loved Brazil, for its beautiful culture and obviously also for Senna, one of my heroes. The track is historic, very nice for overtaking, it seems that there are no longer circuits like this“.