Verstappen’s domain

We are only halfway through the season, but inevitably 2023 will be remembered by all as the year of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is now traveling quickly towards his third consecutive world title and has achieved success in 10 of the first 12 races. Impressive numbers to which must be added two victories in the three Sprint races held and two second places in those GPs – Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan – in which the top step of the podium was occupied by his teammate Sergio Perez. So far, the Dutchman has always been on the podium and, in the second half of the year, could equal the historic record set by Michael Schumacher in 2002. That year, the German Kaiser, at the wheel of a Ferrari, closed all 17 GPs in calendar in top-3. However, the undertaking for Verstappen will be more difficult, given that the current program is made up of 22 races.

Hamilton-Alonso, super season

It seems clear that the numbers of the Red Bull home champion are unattainable for everyone this year, but the ones who deserve a mention for the results achieved in this first part of the season are undoubtedly the only other two world champions on the grid: Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. The Spaniard and the Englishman are battling for third place in the general standings and also for the role of ‘first of the others’ behind Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull. The two are practically evenly matched, with the Aston Martin standard bearer going into the summer break one length ahead of his former rival. Significant is the fact that the couple’s closest pursuers – George Russell and Charles Leclerc – are 50 points away.

The season of the two older riders on the grid is to be framed, also considering how their vehicle has always been far from the performance of the RB19. Furthermore, the performances of the teams behind Red Bull have often been similar, so even more credit must be given to the work done by the two drivers. Alonso and Hamilton, in addition to the usual Verstappen, were the only two drivers to consistently score points in each race weekend. Both also completed all scheduled laps in the first 12 races. They have never retired and have never even been double-crossed. A detail, the latter, far from obvious. Even Sergio Perez in fact collected a couple of laps down from Verstappen on one occasion, during the Monaco GP.

Head to head

Finally, the direct comparison between Alonso and Hamilton is almost specular. The Spaniard collected more podiums, six against four, but the Englishman took home the fastest lap twice in the race, a feat that Alonso missed. Both then boast two second places as their best results of the year. Hamilton indulged in the whim of being able to start from pole position in Hungary, but Alonso overall started from first on two occasions, against only the #44’s. A very balanced duel that could be broken, after the summer, only by the performance of the respective single-seaters. In fact, the Mercedes W14 seems to have evolved better than the Aston Martin AMR23. A further reason for interest in a timeless challenge that helps distract viewers from Verstappen’s domination.