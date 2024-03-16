A disappointing W15

During the winter break the Mercedes he hoped to have designed a 2024 car capable of at least coming close to Red Bull and solving the main problems of the W14.

But what we saw on the simulator did not correspond at all on the trackneither in Bahrain nor in Saudi Arabia, so much so that the W15 did not go beyond a fifth place in Sakhir with George Russell.

Hamilton in the shadow

Lewis Hamilton he made no secret of finding the new car problematic, admitting disappointment at seeing Mercedes clearly behind both Red Bull and Ferrari. English, 7th in Bahrain and 9th in Jeddahhe had started worse in a world championship only in 2009.

David Coulthard's explanation

The former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver, David Coulthard, current commentator for the British Channel 4, has his personal vision of Hamilton's performance: “He hasn't adapted to the new car yet. You can see how George Russell is gradually refining his lap times, while it's clear that Lewis is struggling.”

And he concluded: “Once he manages to find the correct operating window of the W15, Lewis will do well. But at the moment it seems that mentally he is already thinking about his next transfer to Ferrari.”