No more dislike

Forget 2007, the many tensions in the press, the poison radio teams at the end of last season: Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, more than two historic rivals, now seem like two old friends united by a common passion for speed and the desire to demonstrate, to each other and to everyone, that they still have many cartridges to shoot despite both being in the final phase of their respective careers. The Canadian Grand Prix pitted them once again, pitted against each other, a play for the second step of the podium behind an unattainable Max Verstappen.

Burning start

Contrary to what happened in Melbourne, when Hamilton took second place ahead of the Asturian, this time it was the Aston Martin standard-bearer who got the better of his former teammate. At the start, however, Hamilton, who started from the third pitch, had taken the whim of burn the former Ferrari driver at the start, blowing the second position from under his nose. Alonso then put things right during the race, but that imperfect clutch release earned him a good-natured teasing from Hamiltonwhile both were busy answering journalists’ questions in the mixed area.

Age advances

“His reaction was a bit slow – joked Hamilton to the microphones of viaplay, nodding in the direction of Alonso, at that moment at his side – it will be the age, it is getting old!”. A joke picked up immediately by Alonso, who caught the ball for ‘announce’ the rematch in two weeksin Austria, where in addition to the traditional race there will also be the Sprint on Saturday. “I heard it…see you in Austria in two weeks“, the joke of the two-time world champion.

Leaderboard challenge

As the season goes on, the two great adversaries could find themselves fighting each other for the role of vice-world champion, currently in the hands of an increasingly crisis-ridden Sergio Perez. The Mexican from Red Bull is still second in the championship at the moment, but he has only one nine points margin over Fernando Alonso. Hamilton is slightly further back, 15 points behind the Asturian, but his ‘new’ Mercedes appears to be more than capable of helping him move up the order during the second half of the season.