The eve of the Grand Prix of Mexico City was characterized, in addition to the ‘usual’ controversy regarding Red Bull’s failure to comply with the 2021 cap budget, also by a renewed tension between Lewis Hamilton And Fernando Alonso. The Asturian opened the verbal hostilities with an interview with the Dutch site De Telegraaf in which he substantially belittled the seven world championships conquered by Hamilton in his career and in particular those obtained at the wheel of the Mercedes. A partial adjustment via social media did not spare the Alpine driver the pungent – albeit silent – replica of his former teammate at the time of McLaren. Hamilton has published a photo of the 2007 US GP, which he won right in front of Alonso, in which he rests a hand on the Spaniard’s shoulder. To accompany the image, the Englishman has added an emoticon with the thumb up.

The race smiled at the # 44 of the Mercedes, who finished second at the finish line, while the veteran from Oviedo – also author of an excellent performance – had to raise the white flag for yet another technical problem that has plagued his season. At the press conference, the journalists could not resist the temptation to ask Hamilton for a comment on the meaning of the post published on Twitter before the race and the Mercedes standard bearer did not hold back, adding a new chapter to the bickering that the two great rivals bring. now for three decades. “I don’t have much to say about it. It makes me laugh a bit to be honest – commented the Briton, barely holding back a laugh – but I have tried to be very respectful over the years. For example, when you asked me who was the best driver for me, I always tried to praise him. Sure it’s interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn’t really matter. That’s why I just give him the thumbs up “.