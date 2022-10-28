Despite a particularly difficult 2022 season, which risks going on file without even a win for the first time since racing in F1, Lewis Hamilton has reiterated several times in recent months that he still wants to compete in the Circus. The British champion’s declared goal is to hit the eighth world title of his career in the next few years, thus ‘avenging’ the bitter defeat he suffered against Max Verstappen – amid a thousand controversies – in the now infamous Abu Dhabi GP 2021. This great hunger for success, coupled with his competitive longevity, brings Hamilton closer to what was his first teammate in F1 at the time of McLaren, Fernando Alonso.

The relationship between English and Spanish has never been particularly simple and, although marked by mutual respect, there have been moments of tension – even in recent times -. During a long interview with the German site Auto Motor und Sport the Mercedes standard bearer acknowledged that he has some elements in common with his old rival. Overall, however, according to Hamilton’s opinion, differences with respect to similarities prevail between him and Alonso, even at the character level.

“We are very different personalities, with different valuesthe – Hamilton pointed out – I admire Fernando for his tenacity, because to return [in F1] does it take long. But in view of the aftermath he has not yet organized his life. I do. I could quit today and have many other things to keep me busy. I stay because I love working in this team. You’ll have to put up with me a little longer“. A reasoning that somehow seems like a ‘dig’ towards the two-time world champion, who after leaving F1 at the end of 2018 to try his hand in the Indy 500, in the Dakar and above all in the WEC, then chose to retrace his steps by returning to the Circus at eve of last season.