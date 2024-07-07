by SIMONE PELUSO

It’s hard not to believe Lewis Hamilton when he says that he had hardly felt such a strong emotion before in his life. It is as if his feelings after the victory in his Silverstone were transmitted to his family, to those present on the track and also to those watching at home. And it was truly something strong, especially seeing a champion like him return to success when everything seemed to be testifying to a definitive eclipse of his career. Which, after all, was the driving force that pushed him to accept a new and emotionally different challenge like the Ferrarias if to recharge your batteries for the final sprint before finally saying goodbye to racing.

Lewis’ words after the race

“I feel something amazing inside memy heart feels really full today. It’s been a long time since I felt it like this, and I think it was a sort of relief that led me to enjoy the moment together with my fans and my team. It’s something incredible, a crazy feeling, and if I have to be honest it’s almost as good as winning the world championship. The victory in 2008 was difficult to beat because it was all in the rain but today, for the conditions, the circumstances and the determination I had on the track it was something more”.

“There were a couple of occasions where I could win, but I wasn’t there: Brazil 2022 and in Austria last week. I had the feeling that my moment would never come again, and because of the emotional aspect this is the most beautiful victory“.

“I didn’t even have time to thank my team because they did a fantastic job today also in terms of strategy, we made perfect decisions and the last one was decisive because it came at the perfect time. There was great communication between me, Bono and the guys, and then perfect pit stops. I think there was a good balance, but we were always on the edge because one mistake could ruin everything. It was one of the closest performances to perfection I’ve ever had. There was a moment when I went wide, but apart from that I had a fierce determination. I had the win in my sights and I made almost no mistakes, and once it got closer it felt better and better, but when I saw Max behind me I was hoping he would get to the finish line as soon as possible”.