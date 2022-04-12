A little over fifteen years have passed since the FIA, in 2005, introduced a new regulation in its Sporting Code. More than determining a particular situation typical of duels on the track or of a technical choice made by teams, it still focuses on the real ‘fashion’ of drivers: to the latter, as reported in Appendix L, chapter III of Article 5, is in fact forbidden to wear any kind of jewelry in the form of piercings, neck chains or earrings.

The topic returned to discussion shortly before the Australian Grand Prix, in which Race Director Niels Wittich reminded the riders of this rule in the briefing, generating a sort of protest from Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, generally very attentive to his style and his look even outside the racetracks, did not like this reminder from the International Federation, to the point of not wanting in the least to do without his jewels: “I’m not going to take off my piercings – commented the Mercedes driver to the press after the race – I think they are personal things that allow you to express yourself. There are some things I can’t really take off. These on the right ear are literally soldered, so I should cut them or something, and consequently they will stay on “. The only exception Hamilton has reserved for his neck chain, which he confirmed he wanted to remove only and exclusively for a matter of driving comfort.