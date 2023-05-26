Hamilton-Ferrari, a marriage that can’t be done

The blunder made by the British press on a possible landing at Ferrari of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton it lasted for a few days. The ritual denials in fact, they arrived on Thursday in Monte Carlo, a day once dedicated to free practice and now destined for the talks of the drivers with the media from all over the world who flocked to the Principality.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Frederic Vasseur have in fact strongly denied any dialogue between the parties for a common future under the aegis of the Prancing Horse, with the 38-year-old Mercedes driver who actually said he was in the final stages of the renewal deal with Mercedes .

Ecclestone does not see Hamilton in red

Among the many who commented on the fantasy market news, there was no shortage Bernie Ecclestone, than to the agency PAhe articulated his thought thus: “I’d be surprised Ferrari wants to get rid of Leclerc to sign Lewis, also because they are very much in love with Leclerc. Lewis then clarified that when he decides to quit, he intends to remain tied to Mercedes and therefore he would surprise me that he would want to leave. And if I were in Hamilton and I saw Leclerc happy to leave Ferrari, I would think there is a problem there.”

The reasoning of Ecclestone, who turned 92 last October, then continued: “I don’t understand why Lewis should then think he’s better off in Ferrari compared to where it currently is at Mercedes. Ferrari is not a retirement homeindeed, they want to win the championship more than anyone else. So I personally think he will either stay at Mercedes or retire.”. Punchline on the difficulty of the Silver Arrows: “I don’t know what happened to them and how it was possible to find themselves in these conditions. I can understand Lewis’ frustration but his contract is very expensive and that’s a big problem. The only place he can go to win his eighth world championship is Red Bull, but there’s definitely no room for him there.”