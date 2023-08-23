Lewis Hamilton admits he was under a lot of stress from his younger team-mate in George Russell’s first year at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton did not start the Formula 1 season completely fresh last year. After the disappointment in Abu Dhabi in the last race of the 2021 season where he lost the title to Max Verstappen on the last lap, he initially walked through the pits with his soul under his arm.

George Russell, on the other hand, started his job at Mercedes with fresh courage. Valtteri Bottas out, Russell in. After three successful years at Williams, he was allowed to work a step higher at Mercedes.

Stress for Hamilton

Champion Lewis now gives in a interview with M4 Sport admitted that he was not feeling well at the beginning of last season. In addition, he was stressed by his new teammate. George had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

If he finished behind me they said ‘well you finished behind a seven time world champion’ and if he finished ahead then ‘you are a legend’. Lewis looks back to last season in all modesty

Hamilton can easily empathize with Russell’s feelings. It’s exactly how he felt when he joined Fernando Alonso in 2007.

Impressive first season

Apparently that has gotten into his head a bit, because 25-year-old George Russell had an impressive first season at Mercedes. Won his first Grand Prix in Brazil and finished ahead of Hamilton in the championship.

Fortunately, Lewis is now back on track. The world champion is performing much better than his teammate and is currently 49 points ahead.

