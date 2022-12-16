The December 12, 2021just over a year ago, the circuit of Yas Marina was the scene of an incredible championship finale, which was decided on the last lap in a way as unexpected as it was controversial: following the entry of the safety car in the final stages of the Abu Dhabi GPthe Race Direction (at the time headed by Michael Masi), instructed the lapped drivers to split as per regulation, but referring exclusively to those who were between the car of Lewis Hamilton, leader of the race, and Max Verstappen, in second position. The episode, still considered one of the most discussed in the history of F1, allowed the Dutchman from Red Bull to overtake his rival right on the last lap, taking the victory of the race and the world titledenying Hamilton what would have been his eighth world championship victory.

A year later, again on the occasion of the last race of the 2022 world championship in the United Arab Emirates, Hamilton confessed that he still felt some sporting pain from what happened the previous season, not hiding it from the microphones of Channel 4: “It’s not a good feeling to be here he had commented I don’t know, but I don’t want to be here”. Moreover, the Englishman from Mercedes was unable to finish on the top step of the podium, ending his first career season without any wins.

However, in the days following the last round of the world championship, Hamilton wanted to underline other aspects that go beyond the sporting sphere, secondary to other problems or difficulties of everyday life: “This year I wanted to remember many times what is very important, I think, for everyone – commented – we are caught up in all these things that we are experiencing that we forget to live in gratitude. It’s something that really needs to be remembered, because there are so many people who are going through much, much worse times, and who are struggling. It could be much worse and it’s important to always remember to live, to be grateful for a new day, a new chance to be better, a new chance to challenge yourself and shape the future. That’s what I’m focusing on right now, so again, I try to take any negative feelings I have, put them aside and move on.”

To contribute to Hamilton’s willpower, as he himself admitted, was also the support of his fans, who gave him the courage and determination to proceed (moreover after initial doubts about his possible retirement from competitions) after the disappointment of Abu Dhabi ’21: “I absolutely didn’t expect what would come next, in terms of amazing support from fans of the sport, but especially my own – he added – I believe that love in general was what got me through the year, if I have to be honest, with the challenge of returning, of fighting. As a team, even though we haven’t been able to compete because of the car we’ve had, we’ve experienced more love and affection than ever from people and I think that’s been really nice to see. I know some people in life struggle to accept love and I’ve definitely been that kind of person for a long time so this year I’ve been able to open up a little more and absorb it and it’s been a really good experience . I’m really, really thankful for that.”