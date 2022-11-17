The latest performances by Mercedes, especially those of Interlagos which earned him a return to victory, have increased the smiles on his lips and the confidence in Lewis’ heart Hamiltonwho now has one last chance to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with at least one success before thinking about holidays and the 2023 World Cup. Abu Dhabi could therefore be the place for a sensational redemption for the British, who a year ago was literally mocked by Max Verstappen – and by Michael Masi – on the last lap.

Sir Lewis does not want to give further space to the controversies of a year ago, also because he added fuel to the fire immediately before Interlagos by defining “manipulated” the 2021 World Championship. Now the Mercedes driver prefers to think about Sunday’s race and the improvements of the W13: “We are growing. We don’t think this track is the one where we will go faster. We think it’s a bit more suited to the other teams, but honestly I won’t know until I hit the track. I hope it’s like the last race“he said in the Yas Marina press conference. “What could I have done differently last year on the last lap? I don’t know, but I don’t look to the past. Maybe the 2021 season finale changed me at first, but I think my love for this sport is always the same. I think it’s been a very different year, which of course none of us in the team expected. And it made us stronger. I think it’s been a really good year from that point of view. The damage in the contact with Verstappen at Interlagos? Honestly, I didn’t check what the car had. I don’t know how there wasn’t any damage, obviously, because it was quite a beating. I think I lost a winglet, but obviously with the next tire change it was back to normal. The team told me there was nothing out of the ordinary, so I don’t think I suffered any damage“.